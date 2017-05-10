LAHORE - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will jointly start technical and vocational training courses.

In this regard a Turkish delegation called upon Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh at its secretariat on Tuesday. President Central Asia Development TIKA Rahman Nurdun, Incharge Pakistan Desk Miss Oya Tutuncu, Country Coordinator TIKA Pakistan Mehmat Emre Aktuna and Deputy Coordinator Pakistan Ibrahim Katirci were present on occasion. The Tevta chief explained the courses which TIKA and Tevta will jointly work that TEVTA required skill and master trainer from Turkey in Hospitality, Fashion Designing and Information Technology (IT). Proper agreement will be signed among both organizations in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, he said.

He further informed that Tevta is already working on establishing vocational university in collaboration with Chinese technical college in Faisalabad. Tevta will provide all equipment, building and facilities to the China’s master trainers whose expenses will be borne by Tevta, Irfan added.

He said: “We want a similar coordination with TIKA as we already have with China”. Tevta will bear all expenses because Turkish skills and expertise in these fields which will be much beneficial for Pakistani students in future, Irfan told the delegation.

President Central Asia Development TIKA Rahman Nurdun said that TIKA is pleased to work with Tevta as it has always collaborated with TIKA. Tevta is providing its best to students of Punjab, he said.