Lahore - Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, will be organizing its signature event, Zameen.com Property Expo 2017, in Lahore on May 13 and 14, 2017, at the Expo Centre, Johar Town.

The two-day event will feature 110 exhibitors, which will include reputable agents, top developers, home solution providers, and more, from across the country. However, the real estate on display is only one part of the equation; the event will also be putting together many activities dedicated to keeping families and children entertained.

The Chief Guest, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa will inaugurate the event. Last year, more than 65,000 people visited the event over one weekend, and bigger crowds are expected this year.

S & S Estate, Canadian City Gwadar, The Springs Apartment Homes, Bhatti Real Estate, Eastern Marketing, Square One, and Remark Consultants, are some of the most prominent names that will be present at the event.

This year’s event will also feature a bustling Home Pavilion, which goes a little beyond real estate and offers people a taste of what to do once they have bought a property. The section is being exclusively introduced for the Lahore chapter of the Expo.

“Our Expos have evolved to include a lot more than just real estate over the last few years and we are now moving towards offering holistic solutions for just about anything and everything that is connected to one’s home. We hope this year’s expo will excite and entertain people in the same manner that the past years’ events have,” Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said.

Zameen.com will also be celebrating Mother’s Day during the two-day event, with an exciting competition that can help people win an exclusive Zameen.com Mother’s Day gift basket for their mothers.