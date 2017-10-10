LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to federal and provincial governments on an appeal challenging order of a single bench in which Section 7 of the Christian Divorce Act, 1869 was restored with permission to Christian couples to part ways without accusing each other of adultery.

A division bench headed by Justice Ayesha A. Malik passed the order on an appeal moved by Emmanuel Francis, a Christian from Faisalabad. The appellant through his counsel Advocate Saiful Malook challenged the decision of the single bench consisting of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. The appellant counsel said that Section 7 was even part of the law passed and approved by the assembly and the then president Zia Ul Haq. He questioned that how was the section restored when it was not part of the relevant law of the Christian Divorce Act, 1869? Even otherwise, Section 10 was there in the said Act, which provided Christian couples the way how they could part ways when they are not happy, the counsel argued.

He also said an eleven-member bench of the SC had declared the law intra vires to the Constitution. He challenged that how could a single bench allow a petition against such historic law approved by both assembly and the country’s top court? After hearing initial arguments, the bench issued notices to the government and other respondents for further arguments. On June 20, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah allowed a petition moved by Amin Masih against a provision of the Christian Divorce Act 1869, which requires a Christian couple to use allegation of adultery for dissolution of marriage. The CJ had observed that Christians would be able to depart in a dignified way without accusing each other of adultery. The judge also restored section 7 of the Christian Divorce Act 1869 enabling the couples to approach a court of law for dissolution of marriage on ordinary grounds.

The section 7 of the Act was suspended by then military ruler Ziaul Haq through an ordinance in 1981, leaving no ground for Christian men to divorce their wives except on adultery charges. Amin Masih, through his counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka, called for restoration of section 7, saying he wanted to divorce his wife but without accusing her of adultery.

The counsel argued that the suspended section should be restored according to which principles of courts of England would apply to family/divorce issues of Christians. He said, after restoration of section 7, there would be other reasonable grounds available to Christian men for divorce.

At present, he said, there was only one ground available under section 10 of the Act and it was adultery, which was in conflict with dignity of a woman. The lawyer said in the UK the Matrimonial Causes Act was now interpreted in a liberal manner, providing a cushion to both Christian men and women to part their ways if marriage was irretrievably broken down or with mutual consent, but this ground was not available for Christians living in Pakistan. Advocate Zaka contended that since protection of minorities was one of the norm/salient features of Constitution of Pakistan, therefore the omission of section 7 of the Divorce Act 1869 through the ordinance should be declared unconstitutional as well as null and void.

In this case, the chief justice had sought opinion from the Christian religious leaders and scholars.

