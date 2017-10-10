LAHORE - Police on Monday arrested a man who made off with cash worth Rs24.2 million after breaking into lockers of a factory where he was employed. The thief named by police as 20-year-old Jamshaid Akhtar used gloves and grinders to break into lockers in the accounts department of the factory.

The CCTV footage, showing the man getting into the lockers and stealing cash, helped police investigators track down the suspect within 24 hours. Police officer Abdul Wahab told reporters that the suspect fled to his hometown in Bahawalnagar district soon after he committed robbery in the home-appliances manufacturing unit located in the Sundar police limits near Raiwind. A police team raided his house and arrested the thief with bundles of cash. Addressing a news conference at his office, the officer said the suspect had planned the robbery last month when he left the job. The suspect was also produced before the media. “The man worked at the factory as office boy for one year. He managed to break into the accounts department of the factory when all the staff had left,” Raiwind Circle ASP Wahab said. The police also recovered the stolen cash from him. Lahore Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains took notice of the incident and ordered the area police to arrest the accused.

Earlier, the police filed a theft case against unidentified men on the complaint of factory’s manager. The thief was later shifted to a police station for further interrogation.