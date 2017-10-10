PIA’s post-Haj operation concludes

PIA’s post-Haj operation concluded successfully with an overall punctuality of 96 percent. PIA transported around 58,000 pilgrims to Pakistan with on time arrival of flights, said the spokesman for the national carrier on Monday. Chief Executive Officer of PIA Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan congratulated the PIA Haj team for successful completion of post-Haj operation by maintaining an overall post-Haj flight punctuality of 96 percent, which is four percent higher than last year. He called for even better performance in the next Haj season. The airline operated 242 Haj and regular scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. This includes 96 flights from Medina carrying 28,000 pilgrims, while 146 flights were operated from Jeddah to bring back 30,000 pilgrims. PIA carried 8,000 more pilgrims this year, which is 16 percent higher as compared to last year. PIA operated flights from Jeddah and Medina to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Sialkot. –Staff Reporter

Woman held for husband’s murder

Police investigators said on Monday they had arrested a woman and her lover in connection with murder of the woman’s husband. The murder case was registered with Mughalpura police last month. The suspects were identified by police as Rabia and her accomplice Yasir. Police also seized a pistol and cash from the accused. Police officer Ali Raza told reporters that Rabia and Yasir planned killing of Abdul Waheed, Rabia’s husband. She called Yasir to her home to shoot her husband, the officer said. Yasir is said to be relative of the woman. The woman later staged a drama to mislead the police, stating that her husband was killed by robbers for putting up resistance during a house robbery. –Staff Reporter

Islamia College to launch magazine

The Government Islamia College, Railway Road, is organising a ceremony at Habibiya Hall at 10:30am on Thursday (October 12) to launch college magazine "Crescent". The magazine is being launched on 125th annual celebrations of the college. Minister of Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani will be the chief guest on the occasion. On this occasion, works of former students of the college would be put on display. All old students who are interested in exhibiting their books and journals have been advised to contact the college administration.–Press Release

World Day against Death Penalty today

Fifteenth World Day against Death Penalty will be observed today (Tuesday). The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is holding a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club to commemorate the World Day against Death Penalty and demand its abolition. –Staff Reporter