LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday expressed concern over felling of trees along the roads during construction of mega projects in the provincial capital and directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to come up with a detailed reply at the next hearing.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the LHC passed the order while hearing a petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andleeb Abbas. The judge remarked that the PHA director general had been showing negligence towards the issue of public importance and had not bothered filing a reply for the past 10 months.

Sheraz Zaka, the petitioner’s counsel, argued that the Punjab government had given an undertaking to the Supreme Court that it would plant 10 trees for every tree felled, but now it was not complying with that undertaking. He said that fundamental rights of citizens were at stake and Lahore was becoming one of the most polluted cities in the world due to felling of old trees like Arjun, Dhak, Mahwa, Bahara, Alstonia and Sheesham, etc. He said that green house gas emissions from industries were increasing due to increasing pollution.

The lawyer said the Punjab government in 2015 had issued its environment policy, which mentioned plantation of trees, but neither this policy nor the undertaking given by the Punjab government to the apex court had been complied with. He asserted that trees played a major role in keeping the air clean. He said that prevailing smog had already made people’s lives miserable and now felling of more trees would multiply people’s problems. He said the government in the name of development was turning the once beautiful city of Lahore into a concrete jungle and so far 620 trees had been felled along the route of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train and Canal Road.

He said the Punjab government had given an undertaking to the Supreme Court but yet this undertaking had not been complied with. He submitted that the Punjab government in 2015 issued its environment policy, which talked about plantation of trees but this policy had not been implemented so far. He also submitted that to ensure biodiversity and food security in the province, the government should formulate and implement the Punjab Forest Policy to enhance forecast cover up to 25 percent of the area of the province, and take action to stop deforestation. He requested the court to restrain the provincial government from removing the trees.

