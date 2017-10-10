LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding was signed here between the National Centre for Physics (NCP), Islamabad and Government College University (GCU), Lahore for research collaboration. NCP Islamabad Director General Prof Dr Hafeez R Hoorani and GCU Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah signed eight-point accord at a ceremony, organised by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Link (AP&EL) at the university’s Syndicate Committee Room.

In her opening address, GCU Director AP&EL Ms Fouzia Shahin said the scope of collaboration included enhanced utilisation of NCP Islamabad science equipment by GCU Lahore researchers, exchange of experts for technical and scientific trainings, sharing research data, archives and publications, and cooperation for scientific research on projects of national interests. She said that the MoU would also create possibilities for researchers from GCU Lahore to work at NCP Islamabad.

Speaking on occasion, Prof Hafeez R. Hoorani said that NCP Islamabad was a national user facility for people who had sound knowledge and expertise in physics and allied disciplines. He said that the Center had scientific cooperation agreements with several international centers of scientific excellence and learning including ICTP, SESAME, ALS, CERN and KRISS. He proudly shared the achievements and role of Pakistani physicists in different scientific inventions innovations.

Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah lauded the role of NCP in promotion of research in the fields of physics and breaking the isolation of Pakistani researchers from the international scientific community and to establish links among academia, industry and research institutes for the intellectual growth.





OUR STAFF REPORTER