LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that peace in the country is the result of the sacrifices rendered by officers and soldiers of the armed forces.

The gains made in the war against terrorism are the result of collective wisdom of the political and military leadership, the chief minister said while talking to Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, who paid him a farewell visit on Monday.

The chief minister paid tribute to the services of Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali as corps commander of Lahore. He expressed his good wishes for Lt-Gen Ali and said the nation was proud of brave armed forces of Pakistan who had written a new history in the war against terrorism. He said that officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army had rendered invaluable services for peace. He said it was due to the blood of martyrs that peace had returned to Pakistan today. He said that wonderful successes had been achieved in the war against terrorism due to the decisions jointly taken by the political and military leadership. He said this war was for survival of Pakistan and it would be won through the power of unity and collective efforts.

PROGRESS ON RING ROAD REVIEWED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the camp office of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) in Kamahan and inspected progress on southern loop of the Lahore Ring Road.

He also met Director General of FWO Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal and presided over a high level meeting at the camp office. The DG, commissioner and deputy commissioner of Lahore were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab government was working on different projects to provide latest transport facilities to the masses at a cost of billions of rupees. He said that a comprehensive programme was being implemented to provide best transport facilities to people. The southern loop project is an important project, he added.

Shehbaz said that FWO was speedily working on the Ring Road Southern Loop. He observed that improvement in transport means promoted socio-economic activities and completion of this project would boost such activities along with provision of latest transport facilities to people. He said speed and quality of the construction work was the best and added that horticulture should be promoted on both sides of the road. He said that modern technology should be utilised for signboards to be fixed for the benefit of people. He said that completion of 22.4km long southern loop would facilitate people and the traffic system would be sufficiently improved. The chief minister was given a detailed briefing about the progress on the project.

WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that poverty, sense of insecurity and a lack of education are the leading causes of mental illness.

In this message on World Mental Health Day, the chief minister said the day demands that awareness is spread among people about precautionary measures and treatment of mental illness. He said that mental health affects people’s approach, way of thinking and social behavior. He said that involvement in different types of physical exercises and recreational activities motivates human mind and soul in a positive way. He said that mental health also empowers human beings to ably deal with daily routine without any mental stress. On the other side, he said, psychological illness weakens physical as well as mental abilities of human beings. He said that mind is the most important part of human body and its balanced growth is imperative for a healthy life. He said that a physically as well as mentally healthy human being can play active role in the overall wellbeing of the society.

He said that adoption of positive steps for people suffering from different types of mental ailments was part of government’s priorities. The government has provided best treatment facilities to people suffering from different types of mental ailments, he said.

Shehbaz said that state of mental health can be improved through contentment, promotion of social contacts and a simple life. “Today, we should make a commitment that coordinated efforts will be made for treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from psychiatric diseases. We should reiterate our commitment that every possible resource will be provided to improve facilities available for treatment of such people,” he concluded.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF TRIPLE MURDER

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of murder of three persons of a family in Sharaqpur and ordered arrest of criminals involved in the incident. He ordered legal action after arrest of the accused and dispensation of justice to the affected family. He sought a report from the Sheikhupura district police officer as well.

