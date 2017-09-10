LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Isami also held meetings as part of its campaigns in the constituency of NA-120. During the meetings, the leaders pledged the locals to bring about change. Zia Ullah Ansar has been nominated by the JI for the by-election. The NA-120 fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister on July 28 in the case of Panama Papers leaks that revealed the ruling Sharifs’ assets abroad. The by-elections for the slot are scheduled to be September 17.