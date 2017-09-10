LAHORE: The Central Zone of National Highways & Motorway Police has made the transport owners to pay Rs3.79m back to passengers after Eidul Azha holidays. DIG Mirza Faran Baig paid a surprise visit to Lahore’s Thoker Niaz Baig to check on overcharging by the transporters. The central zone returned an amount of Rs37,89,642 to 42,987 passengers and imposed fine on 7,042 vehicle-owners for overcharging.–PR