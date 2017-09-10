LAHORE - Customs authorities claimed to have arrested a smuggler and recovered 4kg gold from him, a spokesman said Saturday.

The detainee, M Shoaib, was coming from Manchester via PIA flight Pk-710 at 6am. He was travelling on British passport that Customs authorities did not check.

“We only check Manchester flight over doubts of smuggling of liquor and iPhones”, a senior official said. He said it was unprecedented for them that gold in such a huge quantity was seized from a Manchester flight passenger.

The value of gold seized is around Rs20 million and duties and taxes involved is around Rs6.5 million. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.