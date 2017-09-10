LAHORE - The central leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (Workers) on Saturday called upon the people to vote for honest candidate in NA-120 by-election if they wish to strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

The PPP Workers leadership including Naheed Khan and Dr Safdar Abbasi received a warm welcome from the NA-120 voters as they were in this constituency for door to door election campaign in favour of ex-MPA Sajida Mir who was pitched as the party’s candidate for National Assembly constituency NA-120, Lahore-III.

Talking to the voters, Naheed Khan said this by-election is the testimony of the people’s comprehension in regard of the sanctity of the votes. She urged people to cast their votes after evaluating the suitable candidate having clean reputation.

Naheed said the rulers have nothing to do with public service . Criticising Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Naheed Khan said the PML-N leader proudly told the people that this is the constituency from where her father was elected PM three times but she avoided telling the people the plight of locals.

“People of this constituency are deprived of potable water and living where there is no proper sewerage system.”

Ex-senator Dr Safdar Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif never revisited this constituency after winning the elections. “This constituency is the least developed area of the city,” he said, adding the condition of this constituency was revealed to the whole Pakistan when it was flooded after raining few days back.”

Abbasi said they were taking step to bring forward “real political workers” and urge other parties to follow the suit to put an end to “dynastic” politics.

Later, Naheed Khan, Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sajida Mir, Sardar Hur Bukhari, Ibn-e-Rizvi, Aamna Zaidi, Saleem Khan, Waseem Khan and other party workers initiated political awareness campaign in the constituency to educate the voters about their party’s manifesto.