LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned firing by Indian Army on unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister has expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth due to violence of Indian Army and expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

He said that Indian Army is committing worst atrocities against Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and added that the world community should take notice of brutalities of Indian Army.

The chief minister said that silence of international community on bloodshed of unarmed and innocent Kashmiri people has no justification and it should pressurise India to stop this game immediately. He said that the freedom movement of Kashmiri people cannot be pressed through barbarism. He said that India cannot deprive of Kashmiri people of their independence through cruelties.

He emphasised upon wakening world conscience on worst cruelties by Indian Army on unarmed Kashmiris.

He said that neither India can hoodwink the world by staging so-called election drama in occupied Kashmir no it can force it over Kashmiris and will have to give right of self determination to them.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Indian government cannot stop the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people through bullet and time has once again proved the policy of violence and cruelty by Indian government as failed. He said that the violence policy of India has imbued a new spirit of freedom among Kashmiri people. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will prove fruitful and the Kashmiris will achieve freedom.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N government is honouring its promise of steering the country out of quagmire of problems and putting it on the road to of progress.

All out resources are being utilized for removing darkness from the country, he added. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, unprecedented work is being carried out for the elimination of energy crisis.

He said that PML-N government has introduced a culture of working day and night and power plants are being completed expeditiously throughout the country for overcoming shortage of energy. By the end of 2017, thousands of megawatt electricity will be added to national grid with the completion of energy projects, he added. He expressed these views while taking to office bearers of PML-N.

The chief minister said that due to poor policies of former rules, the country was pushed into darkness. Had the past rulers been made serious efforts for the elimination of energy crisis, the country would not have to face shortage of energy. He said that energy sector was neglected during the dictatorial era while hurdles were created in energy projects like development projects though aimless sit-ins.

Shehbaz Sharif said that government of PML-N is working on generation of electricity through coal, wind, solar, gas, hydro and other cheap sources. In Punjab, 3600 megawatt gas based power stations are being set up on half price of such projects installed in the past and are resulting in provision of cheap electricity to the masses. Sahiwal Coal Power Plant will be completed before the stipulated period and will generate 1320 megawatt electricity, he added. He said that PML-N has always done the politics of service, honesty and hard work.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has been put on the road to peace and light and people will cast their vote on the basis of performance in 2018 elections. Those creating hindrance in the way of development of the country will once again have to face defeat, he added.