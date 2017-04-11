LAHORE - A poor farmer approached the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking justice against some influential people for allegedly grabbing his 15-acre land in Khushab district with support of MPA Malik Waris Kalo.

Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Beland village of Noorpur, district Khushab, who had recently been released on parole in a case which, he said, was fake and lodged by his opponent influential party. The petitioner stated that he had purchased 15-acre land from Ghulam Qasim Zargar in Rakh Mekan village who gave him possession in 2012. Since then he had been doing farming at the said land.

However, the framer alleged that Habib Ullah Saggo, principal of a local college, and his accomplice Abdul Haziz Saggo deprived him of his land, lodged an FIR against him with local police station and got him detained in a fake case. MPA Muhammad Waris Kalo from PP-42, Khushab, had been supporting the alleged land grabbers, the petitioner maintained. Being a poor farmer, Abdul Ghaffar said, he had no support from anyone and had become victim of injustice. He stated that the accused being influential ploughed his 7 acre land, attacked his home and deprived him of a water-tap and other items.

The petitioner further stated that the land grabbers also humiliated him before his family and other people. When he approached the local police station for action against them, they arrested him and put him behind the bars, he told the court.

The petitioner also alleged that MPA Kalo was supporting the influential party who also got his crop of chickpea harvested and ousted him from there.

Later, the alleged land grabbers, he said, with the support of local police got him convicted on charges of “abusing Regional Police Officer” and then put him in jail for four days. Earlier, Abdul Ghaffar said they detained him in lockup of police station for eleven days.

On Oct 6, 2016, the petitioner said he approached Assistant Commissioner of Noorpur Thal with application No. 1648 seeking correction of record of ‘Gardawari’ (consolidation of revenue record for possession of land) but to no avail. Then he filed an application before the then DCO Kinza Murtaza and his application no was 7630 but no action was taken against the alleged land grabbers.

He again filed an application before Assistant Commissioner of Noorpur Tehseel but the accused for being influential had been harvesting his crop worth Rs500,000. The petitioner alleged that local police had been harassing him because he was released on parole in the said case which he said was a fake case lodged by the local influential people against him.

After hearing his plea, LHC Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad directed Noorpur Thal police station SHO to remain within domain of law, not to do any illegal act and not to harass the petitioner in any manner whatsoever. The petition was disposed of.