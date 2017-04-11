LAHORE - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim has reiterated the need for unity among Muslims to cope with the problems they have been facing for years.

He was addressing separate gatherings at Jamaat-e-Islami head office Mansoora and Markazi Jamiat Ehlehadith head office Ravi Road on Monday.

Addressing people at Mansora mosque after leading Fajar prayer, Sheikh Saleh said any threat to the Holy Kaaba would be a threat to the entire Ummah. “The holy cities of Makkah and Madina are centers of the devotion of the Muslims but enemy wants to harm the Muslims holiest places in order to undermine their unity and unanimity and the Ummah itself,” he added.

He further said Pakistan is the source of strength for the entire Muslim world which looks towards Pakistan with great hope and expects this country to play a leading role in resolving the Ummah’s problems.

JI chief Sirajul Haq, while welcoming the Imam-e-Kaaba at Mansoora, said that Saudi Arabia and the Haramain e Sharifain were the centers of love and devotion of the Muslims all over the world. “Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia their second home and the presence of the Imam e Kaaba in their midst is a highly precious moment for them,” he added.

Sheikh Saleh, while addressing Ulema convention at Jamiat Ehlehadith head office, said the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are struggling for the supremacy of Islam. Therefore, he maintained, both the countries are at the target of terrorists. However, he added, the terrorists could not be succeed in their notorious mission as the people of both the countries are united and stand firm against the evil.

“Pakistani and Saudi nations are ready to make any sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam. Terrorists have failed to defeat them. Both countries enjoy friendly and strong relations and stand firm against all conspiracies by their enemies,” said the Imam-e-Kaaba.

He emphasised upon the religious scholars to pay their active role in keeping the Muslims united under the banner of Quran and Sunnah. “It is your (Ulema) responsibility to create awareness among the people about the bright teachings of Islam. Some visionless people link the religion with terrorism so inform the masses that Islam is religion of peace, brotherhood and love and has no link with extremism and terrorism.”

The imam prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and appreciated its role in providing security to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

Earlier, Senator Sajid Mir along with other leaders and large number of people welcomed Sheikh Saleh upon reaching party headquarters. People chanted slogans in favour of Pak-Saudi friendship and vowed to make every sacrifice for the protection of holy cities. He was briefed about the religious and welfare activities of the party. He also led Zuhar prayers at Ravi Road Mosque of the Markazi Jamiat Ehlehadith head office.