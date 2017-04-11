LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging appointment of Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal as vice president of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP). Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC passed the order holding that the petitioner’s counsel could not show which rule was breached by posting of Dr Gondal as vice-president of CPSP. The court held that the basic grievance of the petitioner is based on conjectures and surmises that Dr Gondal is unable to perform his duties and functions as Professor of Surgery, King Edward Medical University, Lahore since he is also holding the office as senior vice –president of CPSP.

The court held that there is nothing on record in support of this contention. Even otherwise, there being no rule which has been violated, hence this petition being frivolous in nature is dismissed, the court ruled.