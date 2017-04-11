LAHORE - Rights given to women through an enactment by the Punjab Assembly have been challenged by a lawyer in the Lahore High Court, saying that they are beyond the scope of Islam and will break the family bones. Advocate Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi has filed the petition submitting that no law can be passed in the country which is against Islam. He says the Holy Quran has declared men superior to women but this law has made them equal to women. He says it is contrary to Sharia. With enforcement of Protection of Women Act, 2016, the petitioner says, family system will break down. He prays the court to set aside the law for being contrary to Constitution.

PETITION AGAINST PM, CM

The LHC reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. A citizen, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, filed the petition alleging that the prime minister and his brother chief minister were defaulters of National Bank of Pakistan at the time they contested general election of 2013.

VERDICT RESERVED in case against info secy

The LHC reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition filed against appointment of Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Jahangir Anwar. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and reserved the judgement on the maintainability of the petition. A citizen, Naseem, had filed the petition through Advocate Sheraz Zaka pleading that the secretary information and culture had been spending billions of rupees of taxpayer on advertisement campaign of ruling party.

The counsel argued the respondent secretary was a BS-18 officer and he had been illegally appointed against a BS-20 post. He alleged that previously the respondent was also made additional director general of public relations department in violation of service rules.

The lawyer prayed to the court to set aside the appointment of Anwar as secretary information for being made in violation of rules.