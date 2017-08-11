LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said people have accorded a historic welcome to former PM Nawaz Sharif

“The people of Pakistan stand by Nawaz Sharif. “For Nawaz, their love is the most precious asset,” the Punjab CM said in a statement Thursday.

He said the PML-N is the popular political party that has always worked for strengthening of democracy and promotion of democratic norms

Shehbaz said people hate the politics of falsehood that is why, the people have shown their love for Nawaz Sharif at every step and his enthusiastic reception is a proof of people’s love for their leader.

He said Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country impregnable; during his tenure, many development projects were completed and no one can claim corruption of even a single penny.

He went on to say: “Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people. His steps for overcoming energy crisis are bearing fruit. Due to his tremendous love for the people and public’s trust, Nawaz Sharif became prime minister thrice. We will take forward his mission.”

The CM said: “The sit-in party and corrupt elements are afraid of popularity of Nawaz Sharif. Niazi Sahib made efforts to violate the sanctity of vote at every occasion. The people have seen the real face of anti-state elements. The love of the people and their support through the power of vote proved this fact. The achievement of the goal of prosperous, peaceful and developed Pakistan is our mission and we are moving ahead with speed to transform the country into Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.”

Separately in his message on National Day of Rights of Minorities, Shehbaz said equal rights and complete protection and security have been guaranteed to all the religious minorities in the constitution and ensuring minorities’ rights is part of PML-N.

“The PML-N government has adopted different steps to protect the rights of the religious minorities in Pakistan. Islam has particularly stressed upon the protection of minorities’ rights while tolerance, mutual respect and protection of human rights without any discrimination are the hallmarks of an Islamic society. It is important to note that founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has also emphasized upon the equal rights of the minorities,” his message read.