Factory worker crushed to death

LAHORE: A 25-year-old worker died when a crane accidentally fell on him at a factory in Badami Bagh area on Thursday, rescue workers said. Police identified the deceased as Ali Ahmed, a resident of Faisalabad. The body was shifted to the morgue. Some factory workers told the police that Ali Ahmed was busy in routine work when a crane collapsed and fell on him inside the factory. He died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Five injured as rickshaw hits bike

LAHORE: At least five people were wounded critically when an auto-rickshaw bumped into a motorcycle on the main Multan Road in Manga Mandi police area. The injured were shifted to the Jinnah hospital where condition of two of the victims was said to be critical. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of over speeding. The bike and auto-rickshaw badly damaged in the accident. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Father of four dies at hospital

LAHORE: A man who was electrocuted at his house in Ghaziabad the other day, died at a hospital on Thursday. Irfan, father of four children, was sleeping at the rooftop of his house when electric wires fell on him some three days ago. He received sever electric shocks and was admitted to a hospital where he expired on Thursday afternoon. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.–Staff Reporter

41 flights disrupted

LAHORE: Flights of different airlines were affected at Lahore airport due to shotage of plains and passengers rush. Twenty-one flights were cancelled while 20 other delayed at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP). Most of the affected flights were of national flag carrier while few flights were of the private and foreign airlines including Shaheen air, Airblue, Turkish air, Qatar airways and Oman air. PIA’s international flights which were cancelled were operating to and from Abu Dhabi, Oslo, Jeddah, Sharjah, Kula lumpur and Riyadh, whereas among the domestic flights were on Lahore Karachi and Islamabad routes.–Staff Reporter