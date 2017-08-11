LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed petitions of law students with 3rd division, and directed law colleges to cancel their admissions and refund them their full fee.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order. The bench ruled that admissions of students having 3rd division in bachelor and intermediate were made against the rules set by Punjab University.

A number of law students with 3rd division who had been studying at different law colleges had moved the petitions. The petitioners argued through their counsels that getting education was fundamental right of every student while rules of Punjab University were discriminatory as these rules did not allow them admissions for study. They prayed that they be allowed admission and study.

Malik Awais Khalid, legal advisor of Punjab University, opposed their petitions and argued that the rules of the varsity could not be changed. He said the courts also could not decide a case against the varsity’s rules.

However Anwar Kamal, head of law colleges’ commission made by the court, pleaded the court to consider the request of the students on humanitarian grounds. He argued that private law colleges could help them improve by holding zero semesters for them.

The bench, however, rejected the commission’s suggestion and observed that admission of the students was made in violation of the rules. The court dismissed the petitions.

On previous hearing, the court had suspended five years programme of LLB and allowed colleges to conduct three years evening programme of LLB.