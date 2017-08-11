LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of for being withdrawn a petition

The political party of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), withdrew its petition seeking permission for a public gathering in Faisalabad.

During Thursday’s proceedings on APML’s petition, Ishtiaq Chaudhary advocate told the Lahore High Court that he wanted to withdraw his petition because the party had already been allowed to hold public gathering in Faisalabad. At this, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the petition.

Earlier, the petitioner had argued that Faisalabad’s local administration was not allowing APML to hold public gathering in Faisalabad. He said the party had announced to hold gathering on August 12. He argued that under the Constitution, it was right of every citizen to hold any peaceful gathering in the country.