LAHORE - MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pakistan and the Information Technology University concluded a five-week long Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp at Lincoln Corner here on Thursday.

This Boot Camp was conducted in partnership with ‘A for Youth’.

The Entrepreneurship Boot Camp created an opportunity for passion driven youngsters aged 16 to 24 to refine their entrepreneurial skills and gave them a platform to build on their business ideas and convert their dreams into a reality.

A rigorous training programme was designed for the whole boot camp, which ultimately allowed these youngsters to test their skills after being trained in areas like product ideation, communication skills, design thinking, public speaking, research and business development.

The programme also allowed the participants to experience the thrill of being part of actual startups and listen to the engaging stories of young local and international entrepreneurs.

Over 50 applications were received for the boot camp but only eleven teams were shortlisted for the programme. The applications were shortlisted on the basis of viability of business ideas and team strength.

All eleven teams pitched their final presentations, which were adjudged by a panel of judges, including Amna Nadim (CEO of EarthRyse), Eisha Zeb (Director of PlanX/MITEFP), Usama Tauqeer (CEO of AlooClan) and Bilal Mubarik (CTO of AlooClan). The judges unanimously awarded GameShare the winning shield.

At the concluding ceremony, ITU Director Academics Farzana Shahid congratulated the winning team and advised all teams to keep following their dreams.

Farzana said, “Such programmes help young Pakistani entrepreneurs gain global exposure and knowledge.” She also congratulated MITEFP and all event partners on the programme success and concluded her speech by saying, “We are looking forward to bringing global success stories from Pakistan through such initiatives.”

The Summer Entrepreneurship Boot Camp is one of the many youth driven programmes organised under the banner of MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan.

The final ceremony was followed by 14th August activities and a lunch for the participants and host teams.