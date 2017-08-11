LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday dismissed a petition while expressing dismay when the lawyer-petitioner failed to cite relevant law to establish his arguments for dissolution of PML-N as a political party.

The CJ also imposed Rs10,000 on the petitioner for filing unjustified petition.

During the proceedings, Asim Aziz advocate said that PML-N as a party lost its grounds to be a registered political party when its president, Mian Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case. The lawyer requested the court to dissolve PML-N as a political party and bar it from participating in election and using symbol of lion as electoral symbol.

However, the CJ asked him to quote any law on it but he failed to establish his argument. At this, the CJ observed that disqualification of any individual does not lead to the dissolution of party. CJ Shah dismissed the petition as the petitioner withdrew it.

Meanwhile, the judge dismissed another petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League’s Chief Sheikh Rasheed for being not maintainable.

Rana Illamuddin Ghazi had filed the petition, submitting both Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed were ‘corrupt’ but they became members of the Parliament. He said they did not meet requirement of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The CJ, however, observed that no one could be disqualified merely on the base of assumptions. He dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.