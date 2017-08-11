LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued strike at Out Patients Departments (OPDs) and Indoors of hospitals across the province on Thursday.

Like the last nine days, patients were the ultimate sufferers of the strike who left with no option except returning home or approaching private hospitals for treatment.

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department continued action against doctors for staying away from duty. YDA President Dr Maroof Wains, working at Allied Hospital Faisalabad and Dr Amjad Ali from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan were surrendered to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Allied Hospital Faisalabad relieved Dr Kashan and directed him to report to SH&ME Department. Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan surrendered the services of Dr Shabbir Warraich, Dr Rashid Ali and Dr Riaz-ul-Haq to SH&ME Department.

The YDA strike hampered service delivery besides causing cancellation of scheduled surgeries at leading teaching hospitals in Lahore including Services Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Jinnah Hospital, Children’s Hospital and Lahore General Hospital. Though management kept OPDs open with the help of consultants and seniors, absence of young doctors caused inconvenience to visiting patients.

Mayo Hospital, Lady Wellingdon Hospital, Lady Aichison Hospital and Dental Hospital worked as per normal routine.

Patients and their attendants held the government responsible for the situation. They urged the government to end the issue once and for all by giving exemplary punishment to habitual protesters.

The significant development of the day was resumption of negotiations between YDA and the government. After inconclusive first round of talk that started at around 1:30 pm, government team led by Minister SH&ME Kh Salman Rafiq held negotiation with YDA men led by Dr Amer Sohail. The negotiations were underway when this report was filed late night.