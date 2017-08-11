LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday banned the sale of national flag in different colors rather than green color, with directives to police to take action against the violators of the law.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order, observing: “Disrespect of national flag was unacceptable”. Issuing notice to the federal government, the court ordered the centre to ensure the respect and honour of national flag. A lawyer, Shakeela Rana, filed the petition and submitted the sale of national flags of different colours continue unabated.

I-Day celebrations plan

Hafiz Saeed’s political party, Milli Muslim League Pakistan (MML) will celebrate Independence Day in entire country with patriotic zeal, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

In Lahore, the party will hold a massaive show on the 13th of August. As well as, conferences, public meetings, seminars and rallies will be arranged in every nook and corner of the country on the Independence Day.

Party’s president Saifullah Khalid has said that power politics was not destination of MML and the party will be organised at union council Level. All political, religious and social organisations that are playing their role regarding Pakistan’s ideology would be combined to constitute a broader alliance, he added.

MML organisational structure has been formed as per the rules and regulations of Election Commission of Pakistan. Furthermore, the Party’s manual has also been finalised, he concluded.