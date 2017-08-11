LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday transferred and posted several officers while canceling transfer orders of others.

As per the notifications issued Thursday by the S&GAD, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Shakoor was posted as OSD, while Multan ADCG Shafqat Riaz was posted as ADCR, DG Khan.

Meanwhile, AC Anam Sajida Malik was posted as AC Sargodha; Private Secretary to Minister Maqsood Ahmad was posted as Private Secretary to Food Minister; OSD Muntzar Ali Akhtar Saif was posted as Section Officer (SO) Literacy department; OSD Rana Ziaullah was posted as SO Cooperatives; and Saba Sehar as SO P&D.