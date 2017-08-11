LAHORE - Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the demise of ‘Pakistan’s Mother Teresa’ Dr Ruth Pfau and paid tribute to her for her services in the eradication of leprosy disease in Pakistan.

He said: “She had great passion for serving the ailing humanity and Dr Ruth Pfau made the rehabilitation of leprosy patients her lifelong mission, he added. She has set the noblest example of serving the ailing humanity without any difference and her services for the eradication of leprosy disease in Pakistan will be remembered.”

Meanwhile, he showed sympathy with China over deaths due to earthquake. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. “We fully share the grief of our Chinese brethren and his sympathies as well as that of the Punjab government are with the heirs of deceased persons in this hour of trail,” he added.