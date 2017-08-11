LAHORE - Two independent candidates filed their nomination papers for NA-120 by-elections on Thursday.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister as well as member of the National Assembly on charges of corruption.

Allama Ghulam Muhammad Shabbir and Michael Harris filed the nomination papers on Thursday.

The PTI has already named its candidate for the by-elections scheduled to be held on September 17. Dr Yasmin Rashid, who had contested the 2013 general election against Nawaz Sharif and lost it by a margin of more than 40,000 votes, has been again fielded by the PTI. Dr Yasmin has started her campaign in the constituency.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kalsoom Nawaz is expected to contest the NA-120 by-elections, but no formal announcement in this regard has been made yet. Sharif is expected to announce the candidate for the NA-120 on his arrival in Lahore on Saturday, the last day for filing nomination papers.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) too has yet to announce its candidate for NA-120. The JI and other parties are also taking time to announce their candidates. The PPP (Workers) of Naheed Khan has announced that former MPA Sajida Mir will contest the by-elections in NA-120.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman has clarified that biometric and electronic voting machines in NA-120 Lahore and PP-4 Gujjar Khan will be used only on an experimental basis. The commission dispelled the impression that biometric and electronic voting machines will be used at all polling stations in the aforementioned constituencies. He said the polling would be conducted on the old pattern.