LAHORE - The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed bail petition of a man who allegedly made a fake facebook account of a woman and blackmailed her. Faheemul Islam, the suspect, had moved the bail petition and pleaded that he did not make any fake ID on Facebook and also did not blackmail any woman. However, the counsel of Federal Investigation Agency told the bench that the suspect was investigated and it was proved that he made the said account and threatened the complainant. After hearing both sides, the bench dismissed the bail petition. In another petition, the SC yesterday ordered Capital City Police Officer to arrest a suspect who threw acid on face of female teacher and produce him before the court within one week time.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik passed the order. Lahore CCPO Amin Wains appeared before the bench and sought time for the arrest of suspect Omar Farooq. Police said the suspect had flown to China. At this, the bench directed the police to arrest him within one week and produce him before the court.