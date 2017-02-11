LAHORE - Presiding over a meeting here yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to the operation of motorbike ambulance service in nine divisions of the province, and extra allowance for the Rescue 1122 workers performing duty over the fixed time.

The three-hour long meeting which reviewed initiatives taken to reform programme for provision of standard medical facilities to the public of the province also approved extension of Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme to all districts of Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that it’s time to take practical steps by striving hard to attain goals been set for improvement of healthcare system and he will do every needful in this regard. He assured that Punjab government will provide all-out resources for betterment of public health program like before.

He said that ambulance service has been handed over to Rescue 1122 and Punjab will be very first province of Pakistan where Ambulance service will be operated under integrated network which will help patients to reach hospital in time.

According approval to the extension of Motorbikes Ambulance in nine divisions of province simultaneously, he said that it will help reach to the patients in narrow streets and demes. He said that National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister is an important step to provide quality medical treatment to the poor and needy people so it will be started in all districts of Punjab at emergency basis.

The chief minister applauded the cooperation of Turkey for help improve our Healthcare System and added that next batch of nurses and rescuers will soon head toward Turkey for their professional training. He vowed to work with passion, determination and hard work to provide every possible medical facility to people as per their right.

He directed to start Turkey’s universal Health Insurance Scheme in Punjab soon and take effective measures for provision of standard medical facilities in the emergencies of Tehsil & District Headquarters Hospitals without wasting any time. Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education briefed participants of meeting in detail about these initiatives and DG Rescue 1122 shared headway on implementation of motorbikes ambulances and new system of Ambulance service. Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of concerned departments, medical experts and senior officials attended the meeting.

“Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country as compare to past and there are great opportunities of investment in education, health, agriculture and social sectors in as Punjab is providing excellent facilities for foreign investors and investors of Azerbaijan can also benefit from them,” the chief minister said while talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada who called him here yesterday.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in different sectors were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that good friendly relationship exist between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and both need to promote collaboration on lasting basis in economic and trade sectors.

Ali Alizada said that his government is desirous of promoting cooperation in different sectors with Punjab government.