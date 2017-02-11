LAHORE - FIA has completed its 100 raids on the people involved in illegal business of Hawala/Hundi business and recovered billions of Pakistani and foreign currency, said a spokesman for the probe agency Friday.

He said that under the instructions of FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore Deputy Director Jamil Ahmad Khan Mayo and in pursuance of the National Action Plan, 100th raid was conducted by the team consisting of Inspectors Nasir Awan, Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shafqat Jabbar, Nadir Azad and Muhammad Marouf at shop #68, New Azam Cloth Market, Lahore, where one Khalil Khan was found involved in illegal business of hundi/hawala without permission of State Bank of Pakistan. Receipts, Ledger regarding Hundi/Hawala, cheques, deposit slips etc were recovered from his possession.

The FIA has registered a case and arrested accused Khalil Khan, besides recovering billions of Pakistani and foreign currency.

The spokesman said around 100 accused have so far been arrested and challan against them submitted in the competent court.