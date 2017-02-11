Leaves flying here and there with the wind made her wish to be as light as a leaf. Sitting on the stairs outside her hostel, in a pensive mood, she was recalling the ‘Ode to the West Wind’ by Percy ByssheShelley. She reflected if Shelley was right in musing west wind to remove the old leaves to make rooms for the new leaves. Is it a real change? Leaves are new but not the tree itself. New leaves are of the same make up, of the same genetic characteristics, of the same species. Is the change in generation of leaves means the real change? “No,” she thought it was a routine activity.”Similar is the case,” she thought, “of the human beings.”

The new generation replaces the older one. This very thought made her heart grew heavier. Her sense of futility gripped her more tightly. “Why this hue and cry about change then,” she pondered over the claims of frenzied revolutionaries rather politicians.

She was asking herself many questions. Had she been happy, if she were a leaf and wind blew her here and there like those dead leaves? Is it good to go with the wind? Are we humans more or less similar to these leaves? After sometime it started drizzling. She moved to a stair where downpour did not reach. Now the leaves were getting wet and static. She replied her questions herself. She admitted to herself that she had not been happy to be light as a leaf which had no control on itselfto stay at a place or to move with the wind. She never liked to go with the wind or to put it more appropriately to go with the flow. While thinking about the answer to the next question, she thought what the difference was between dead leaves and living leaves intact to the tree. Do the living leaves have some control over their movement? “No”, she thought,“humans should not be like those dead leaves.”

She shunned her thoughts. Why the hell she was comparing herself or the human beings with leaves. Man is the crown of the creatures. The variety of skin colour, height, size, strength and many other differences are therein the humans of different nations. There are some basic traits rather instincts which humans of all nations share. So, why some are developed, others are developing and some others are under-developed? There is no single reason for the development or non-development. Individual is the brick and his/her attitude is the mortar to fix each individual in building the great wall of a nation. “Yes”, she thought, “attitude is one very important reason for the development of individual as well as nation.”

The attitude of an individual reflects the attitude of the nation. She paused and reflected upon the attitude of an individual of her nation. Does an individual of her nation have anyindividuality? The answer to the question contained the biggest weakness in the attitude of her people. “Following the crowd, going with the flow, conforming to the mob opinion and becoming the slave of the surroundings,” she said to herself aloud, “here, is the problem.” The politicians so easily flock them the way the want to achieve their vested interests. This was her people’s national habit. They followed the mob. They did not pause and reflect on the claims made by the so-called leaders. The real change is a far cry till each individual starts thinking in his/her own way, starts following his/her heart and stops flowing with the flow which only dead fish does. When each individual will think that the right decision may not be the popular one. A large crowd is not always the best referee of what is right. When each individual will stop acting like a chess piece in the hands of the politicians and start acting like a chess player, it may prove the agent of change. Change in this national attitude will probably bring some positive change in the fortune of the people. Such change will be the sustainable one.

It stopped raining and a light breeze was blowing. She stood up and started strolling on the wet path recalling Rumi’s saying, “Yesterday, I was so clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today, I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

Note: Writer is linguistic of English and free launce article contributor.