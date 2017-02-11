LAHORE - Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that the country is rapidly traversing on the road to economic stability and the improvement in economy over the past few years is a clear evidence of a strong economy.

Speaking during meetings with Japanese ambassador Takashi Kumai and Azerbaijan ambassador Ali Alizada at the Governor’s House yesterday, the governor said no country could progress in economic isolation in this era, adding that the government had been expanding economic collaboration with other countries. Punjab Governor said Pakistan took pride in its bilateral relations with Japan as the economic cooperation between the two countries has been increasing with every passing day. Lauding the 70 million dollars investment by the Japanese investors in the country, he said the relations between the two countries will further strengthen with the upcoming visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Pakistan. During the meeting with the Azerbaijan ambassador, Punjab Governor said the improvement in the law and order situation in Pakistan had boosted economic activity. Punjab Governor invited a delegation of Azerbaijan traders and industrialists to visit Pakistan.