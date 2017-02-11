LAHORE - Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan celebrated Japanese Spring Festival 2017 as part of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Hiroshi Inomata, Lord Mayor Lahore Metropolitan Corporation Tahir Javed, PML-N senior leader Muhammad Mehdi among other luminaries of the town graced the occasion.

Japanese Wadaiko Ren Group represented by seven drummers, who specially travelled to the city from Japan, showcased their heart touching performance on the occasion. Comprising six female and one male member, the Group presented a variety of music which was added by synchronizing body motions of the artists. Pakistan famous dhol maestro Pappu Sain also joined them to blend the musical cultural of the two nations. The large gathering hailing from different segment of society, tremendously enjoyed the music and this unique presentation of Japanese and Pakistan music.

Stall serving different japans foods and dresses were also set up while sponsored of the event, Altas Battery, displayed its industrial items at the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Japanese Ambassador praised the cultural value of Lahore and said cultural relations can a go long way to promote ties between the two countries. He also thanked the city government for its cooperation in the event and the people for their large number of participation.

Lord Mayor said Pakistan and Japan have strong friendly and trade ties which promise to flourish further in the time to come. He thanked the Japanese drummers for travelling to Pakistan and enthralling Lahorites with magnificent performance.