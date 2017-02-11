LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital has started Laparoscopy at Emergency. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that the LGH was the first hospital to provide this facility at Emergency.

Senior Registrar of Surgical Unit -I Dr Ahmed Naeem conducted Laparoscopy test of two patients yesterday. The Principal said that every possible step would be taken to modernize the hospital and for the welfare of patients. He reiterated his commitment to continue his efforts with the same spirit and zeal to get the required results on daily basis. He also vowed to make the health policies of Punjab Government more effective and useful.