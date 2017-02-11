LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday ordered the interior ministry to remove the name of Mustafa Mohsin, a two-year old grandson of PML-N Senator Rahila Magsi from ECL.

The court directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 1 million as surety bond. Muhammad Mohsin, son of Senator Rahila Magsi, had moved the petition and submitted that mother of the child might flee abroad with the child as litigation was continued before a family court regarding the custody of the child. The counsel of Khadija Amjad, the mother of the child, pleaded that the child’s name was put on ECL on the directions of the court and child’s name cannot be put on ECL due to personal differences. The counsel also argued that name of child on ECL would also damage his freedom and requested the court to order removal of his name from the ECL. After hearing both sides, the LHC ordered removal of child’s name from the ECL.