LAHORE - The Rafi Peer Theatre is arranging a two-day music moot at Alhamra Cultural Complex tonight.

“Twenty-six noted artists of the country are going to show up at the 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival,” Usman Peerzada told the media yesterday.

Counting his organization’s feats in promoting art, Usman said: “We are committed to promoting art and culture and Sufi music is part of this cause.”

He also stressed the need for sponsorship to support the organization working to promote.

“Since Young musicians like Ali Sethi opting for Sufi music, this type should be supported financially and multi-national firms should come forward for the cause. We believe that Sufi music plays part in bringing about revolutionary change,” he added.

He claimed that the performing art festival is most likely to be held in November, as Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took action on the request for reviving such festivals in the province.

For years, the Rafi Peer Theatre has been arranging such events attracting a good number of performing art lovers.