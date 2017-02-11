LAHORE - At least five persons were injured as two student groups clashed at the Punjab University’s New Campus on Friday afternoon, police and rescue workers said. The police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the students.

The police also took into custody three students following the violence, which erupted outside the Hostel No 4 and last for three hours.

A couple of days ago, both the groups had clashed over group education involving female students but the university administration intervened and reconciled the issue. However, both the groups clashed again as they came face to face yesterday.

“The clash broke out between two student groups as they were leaving the university mosque after offering Friday prayers,” an official of the Punjab University told reporters yesterday. Both the groups first chanted slogans and then started stone pelting. Some students also punched and thrashed each other.

At least five students received injuries, and they were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue workers.

Hundreds of police were deployed in the university premises soon after the clash. The university management took prompt action and managed to send back both the groups to their hostels. Later, heavy police contingents were deployed outside the hostels to avoid any further clash.

A police officer while requesting anonymity said that the university administration was trying to settle the disputes amicably between both the groups.

Sources close to the university administration said that a three-member committee was constituted on the directions of the acting Vice Chancellor to investigate the incident. The police were also investigating the incident. However, no FIR was registered till late yesterday night.

ONE DIES, ANOTHER INJURED

A man died and another wounded seriously when a car skidded off the road and fell into the Lahore canal in Harbanspura area.

Rescue workers rushed to the spot and managed to pull out the victims. The car driver died on the spot. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Later, the car was pulled out from the canal with the help of a crane.

An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding. He said that the car skidded off the busy road and fell into the canal as the driver lost his control over it.