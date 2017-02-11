LAHORE - Different protest demonstrations and rallies Friday triggered traffic mess in various parts of provincial metropolis as additional police reinforcements were sent to control the situation.

Three different groups took out rallies to protest police highhandedness outside the Lahore Press Club yesterday afternoon. Similarly, several relatives of a patient staged a protest demonstration against doctors and staff in front of the Jinnah Hospital.

The protest demonstrations against government departments in Shahdara and Iqbal Town also caused traffic jumbles in both the localities. Angry protesters blocked different busy roads and continued protest demonstration for hours, causing worst traffic mess in various areas during the rush hours.

More than 100 extra traffic wardens were immediately sent to the sites to clear the road and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, a police spokesman said yesterday. DIG traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin visited different areas to supervise the police operations. The chief traffic officers also issued on-the-spot directions to the traffic wardens in order to keep the flow of vehicular traffic smooth. At least one officer of the rank of SP, three DSPs, and 100 traffic wardens were sent to the sites to get the roadblocks cleared.

On this occasion, DIG Ahmed Mobin said that the city traffic police successfully managed the smooth flow of traffic on city roads despite massive protests and rallies. He also appreciated the working of traffic wardens around Shimla Hills and at Shahdara and Ravi Bridge.

AWARENESS WORKSHOP

Special teams of traffic police visited different schools to educate the children about the importance of traffic rules and road safety measures.

According to an official handout, the traffic officers visited the Trust Girls School and Lyceum School at Pak View Society and Thokar Niaz Baig respectively yesterday. The officers delivered special lectures and also educated the schoolchildren with the help of placards and videos.

As part of the traffic awareness campaign, the city traffic police are holding workshops and seminars to educate schoolchildren about the importance of traffic rules and road safety measures. The initiative was taken on the directions of DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin. More the 400 children yesterday participated in the awareness workshop, the police spokesman said. On this occasion, the schoolchildren promised that they would force their parents to obey the traffic rules regularly.