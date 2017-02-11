CHANGA MANGA - Under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme DFO Changa Manga Ch Hayat Hassan along with SDFO Imran Sattar inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting 7,300 saplings over an area of 10 acre in compartment 13 here the other day.

On this occasion Chairman Rana Mushtaq Ahmad and Vice Chairman Malik Pervez Raza were also present. School children as well as under training students of Pakistan Forest Association Peshawar along with Prof Ahmad Zamir participated in planting saplings. DFO Ch Hayat Hassan said saplings would be planted over 200 acre this year under PM’s Green Pakistan Programme. The DFO also set a target of planting saplings over an area of 3000 acre during next year. He said this programme will help lessen environmental pollution.

The DFO said that strict arrangements will be made to control wood theft from the forest. For this purpose, he maintained barbed wire around forest boundary had been installed which would go a long way in elimination of encroachments around Changa Manga Forest, he concluded.