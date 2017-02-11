Today

Mystic Music Sufi Festival 2017

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop is coming up with another Mystic Music Festival. The Mystic Music Sufi Festival we pay homage to this simple belief by celebrating the diversity. Sufi festival has staged some of the most remarkable collaborations and performances to ever have graced the stages of Pakistan. With this dynamic history in view we now begin the journey of creating the magic of the 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival from February 11 to February 12, 2017 at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

31sth Annual Exhibition of Art 2017

Artists’ Association of Punjab is organizing their 31st Annual exhibition of painting, prints, sculptures, graphic arts and installations 2017 at Alhamra, Art Gallery where

Exhibition

A solo exhibition of paintings by Bilal Ashraf Butt will be kicked off from February 10 to February 16 at 4:30 PM to Feb 16 at 8 PM , Hamail Art Galleries, 67 C-1, Off MM Alam Road Opp. KFC Gulberg III.

Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017

Cholistan Desert Adventure,a 2 days Tour to Cholistan Jeep Rally (10~12 Febraury-2017.For further queries at 0322-7610424, (whatsapp)

Lahore Eat

Biggest food festival of Lahore, Lahore Eat 2017, idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. From the 10th to 12th of February 2017, Jilani Park will transform into a foodie wonderland for 3 days of eating, drinking and entertainment.

INCOMING DAYS

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.

Lahore Music Meet

The Lahore Music Meet (LMM) is a 2-day event dedicated to celebrate and promote music in Pakistan. 11th and 12th March 2017 today at Lahore Arts Council.