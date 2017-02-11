LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the Punjab Wildlife Department and federal government to explain as to why houbara bustard was removed from the list of protected birds.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on two identical petitions and deferred further proceedings until March 03. The CJ also sought explanation from the authorities about contribution of houbara bustard’s hunting to economic development after licenses were issued for their hunting in Bhakkar and Jhang districts.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the lawyer-petitioner, had argued that developed countries exploited the under developed countries in the name of gas and oil exploration and hunting of birds and animals.

The lawyer relied his argument on a book namely ‘Confessions of an economic hit man’. He said developed countries gave undertaking of economic growth to the under developed countries in exchange of hunting permit and licence for gas and oil exploration.

He further argued that since the government for a long time had been issuing permits to foreigners to do hunting of protected birds and animals in Bhakar and Jhang but no any kind of development was seen these areas.

Govt asked to decide

ETPB’s chairman case

The Lahore High Court yesterday gave time to the Punjab government to decide the matter of Siddiqul Farooq’s appointment as chairman of Evacuee Property Trust Board.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order and observed that the court would announce its verdict if the government failed to decide the matter. The CJ further observed that Siddiqul Farooq apparently seemed was appointed as chairman of ETPB in violation of rules and regulations.

Rubina Asif had filed the petition through her counsel Advocate Hamid Shabbir and submitted that Farooq was appointed against the merit. He also said that the respondent was 65-year old and did not have the relevant experience. The petitioner requested the court to set aside his appointment.