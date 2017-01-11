LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench yesterday allowed the Federal Ombudsman to decide public complaints about gas distribution companies while suspending a single bench order.

The bench headed by Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the orders on an intra-court appeal filed by the Ombudsman Secretariat against a LHC single bench order wherein the Ombudsman was restrained to decide such complaints. During the hearing, the Ombudsman’s counsel Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar apprised the bench that the Ombudsman had jurisdiction to hear the public complaints regarding gas and electricity companies.

The Federal Ombudsman might take cognizance of such acts of maladministration by the companies as per provisions of relevant law, he added.

He submitted that the single bench orders were inconsistent with the law and pleaded the bench to set aside them. At this, the bench suspended the single orders and issued notices to the respondents for filing reply.