LAHORE - The provincial police department is hiring technical supervisors to run online systems at district level across the province as most of the cops are not familiar with computers.

According to a police spokesman, technical supervisors are being inducted in the department to supervise and monitor IT systems at district level. “The supervisors will be responsible for the maintenance of computer systems being used by the Front Desk staff and police station officials,” the spokesman said in statement yesterday.

Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera while chairing the regional police officers’ conference reviewed the progress on online FIR registration system at the central police office. The police chief said that since “Roznamcha” and FIR systems are made online from January 1, 2017, it is responsibility of the DPOs to monitor and supervise the system because newly introduced systems needed appropriate monitoring. “Moharars and investigation officers should ensure that computerisation of police record is done in their presence to avoid any errors, because Police Station Assistants working on front desks are newly inducted and are not well aware of legal complications,” said the IGP.

All regional and district police officers participated in the conference through video link whereas senior officers including Arif Nawaz, Shoaib Dastgir, Shahid Hanif, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, and Waseem Sial were present in the meeting besides others.

The IGP also said that the burden of official correspondence by post would decrease at RPO, DPO offices and at police stations level since applications are being forwarded automatically through online system.

On this occasion, the police chief directed the DPOs that cases of departmental promotion of police officials should be completed and meritorious officials should be promoted through promotion board meetings without any delay. Officers responsible for deliberate delay in promotions of police officials should not expect any favor for them as well.

Sukhera also said that all DPOs should ensure that in every police station of their district, booklet of new welfare policy must be available so that police officials should be aware about the welfare policy developed for them. The IGP strictly directed the officer to make fuel billing generation mechanism more transparent.