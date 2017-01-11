LAHORE - President Mamnoon Hussain said that it was Sir Syed Ahmad Khan who laid the foundation for an independent and sovereign state for the Muslims.

He was addressing a moot to mark 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan at Alhamra yesterday. The sitting was arranged by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers.

Congratulating NPT on holding Sir Syed National Conference, Mamnoon said Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal managed to create Pakistan. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Majeeda Wyne and other dignitaries and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

The president further highlighted the brief history of the Muslims and role of Sir Syed when the Muslims were subject to terrible vengefulness by both the British and the Hindus. He convinced them of the necessity of learning English and acquiring modern education and scientific knowledge. He established educational institutions that produced enlightened individuals who proved right-hand men of the Father of the Nation.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Rafiq Tarar, the Trust is energetically carrying forward Dr Majid Nizami’s mission of spotlighting the life and services of the Pakistan Movement veterans. It reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan and disseminates the thoughts and reflections of the founding fathers of the country,” the president held.

The president announced a donation of Rs2.5 million for the four-floor library on the premises of the Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

NPT Chairman Rafiq Tarar observed that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was one of the greatest leaders of the Muslims of the subcontinent who perceived the fact that the Muslims could only face the challenges of British colonialism and Hindu imperialism by equipping themselves with modern education.

He devoted his life to persuading the Muslims to acquire the latest information and knowledge. Trust aims at acquainting the people of Pakistan with the real causes and objectives of the creation of Pakistan, and the life and services of the veterans of the Pakistan Movement.

Trust vice chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad observed that the NTP is a nation-building institution striving to impart ideological education and training to the common masses, specially the new generation in the divine light of the golden Islamic principles.

Renowned journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami congratulated the NPT on holding the 2-day Sir Syed National Conference. He observed that the thoughts and reflections of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan could be summarised under three heads: protection and promotion of the Urdu language, persuading the Indian Muslims to acquire modern education and knowledge of the English Language, and exhorting them to maintain their separate identity and nationhood.

When the Hindu intellectuals protested against making Urdu the official language, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan predicted that the Hindus and Muslims would never be able to live together and they would part with each other. His prediction was fulfilled with the establishment of Pakistan. Sir Syed had great love for Islam.

Delivering the welcome address, Mian Farooq Altaf observed that, being a Muslim League veteran himself, the President had always extended great respect and veneration to the Pakistan Movement Workers. On May 20, 2015, he invited the gold medalist Pakistan Movement workers to the President House for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

On December 20, 2015, he visited the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on the commencement of the celebrations in connection with the Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary. The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust reflects the national aspirations and dreams. It was founded by the saintly Chief Minister of the Punjab Ghulam Haider Wyne and nurtured by the untiring efforts of late Dr Majid Nizami.

Under the leadership of Rafiq Tarar, it is making all-out efforts to forge unity and unanimity among the people of Pakistan drawing on the Quaid-i-Azam’s thoughts and reflections.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Secretary Shahid Rasheed observed that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the first leader of the independence struggle of the Indian Muslims. After the demise of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb Alamgir, it was he who provided the Muslims with the guidance they required.

Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam was being given final touches and would be functional very soon. He observed that the Aiwan would reflect the dreams and aspirations of the Pakistan Movement Workers and would be counted as the unique building all over the country.

At the end, the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafiq Tarar presented a souvenir to the president.