LAHORE - The civil society and Pakistan people’s party staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday outside Lahore press club Lahore to condemn the disappearance of civil rights activists Salman Haider and other three members of the civil society. The participants said that this state of affairs was not tolerable as it was clearly a serious violation of human rights as well as National action Plan. They were carrying placards demanding recovery of the missing rights activists.

PPP leaders, Barrister Amir, Faisal Mir, Jahan Ara Wattoo, Lord Pasha and Shahida Jabeen were prominent on the occasion.

While addressing the participants, President civil society Network Abdullah Malik said that people of Pakistan will not accept a state within the state and the disappearance of Salman Haider and three other activists a was an open war against civil society.