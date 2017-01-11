LAHORE - Tehmina Durrani, head of Tehmina Durrani Foundation (TDF) and spouse of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said that she and her husband have nothing to do with the London properties of the Sharifs family which these days is subject to judicial review at the Supreme court level.

Responding to the media queries at her residence yesterday, Tehmina said Shehbaz Sharif has no concern whatsoever, with the London property (Mayfair flats) of the Sharifs.

The Panama Papers, last April, unveiled the London flats purchased through offshore companies allegedly owned by the children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the elder brother of Shehbaz Sharif, is under scrutiny of the Supreme Court.

Tehmina, who previously expressed staunch views of simple living and for every figure of the elite and ruling class a house measuring not more than 10-marla, said that today everyone is bothered about the Panama and no one is taking care of the plight of the poor who are dying without food and medicine. “Panama is such a tale on which debate will continue but the actual problem is changing the condition of the poor,” she added.

She also laid stress on turning Pakistan into a welfare state for the sake of providing for the poor and allowing only those political parties to take part in the election which would firmly commit to give the country this status.

A big fan of and follower of the model set by eminent social worker and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi for the welfare of the layman, Tehmina Durrani told the media that in order to ease the way to welfare state, it is necessary to change the mindset of the ruling class as the poor will not get their due rights and redressal to their problems unless this class is prone to do good to the ordinary people. “Bridging gap between the haves and the have-nots is a must to achieve the target of welfare state wherein lay the benefits of both classes.”

“In order to fix the system and make it delivering to the people, both classes must come together with a mission to achieve the target,” she said while announcing for his Foundation the mode of working which the great social worker Edhi had introduced in early 80s.

Tehmina said it is heartening to see that every political party is talking of accountability and it is a positive change in the right direction. She found lacunae in the system of election and public departments and laid stress on their streamlining as a matter of making them serve interests of the people instead of the powerful.

“At present, the nation is without food and medicine and raising voice for them is the dire need of the hour,” she stressed and added Edhi was a missionary and the visionary and now she will hold his standard to carry forward his mission.

When asked if her spouse will also stand with her mission, wearing a smiling on her face, she said: “He (Shehbaz) knows her mind and will certainly cooperate with her and being a politician he has also made welfare state his goal.”

Tehmina further said in future, only those governments will command popular support which will speak for the rights of the poor and practically make efforts for their safety. She said her mission is a global movement. Her foundation, she said, has become active throughout the country and as first step, has set up TDF Teaching Institute. She highlighted they need land for setting up centre for ambulance service and take care of other needs of the poor and the helpless. Tehmina announced her institution will ensure rights of everyone including women and children. “Our efforts will not aim to counter efforts but to supplement its efforts to do good to the people and their welfare.”

To a question, she held no one in the past made efforts to make Pakistan a welfare state and now her mission for the same will be above politics. She said if system needs to be changed then, one needs to come out as sitting indoor will and voicing for change will not serve the purpose. She replied in negative when asked if her movement is with the consent of her family and said the course she has chosen “is open to everyone as their goal is to give awareness and help the poor get their rights.”

“I have sowed the seed of a tree which would provide shade to the whole country,” she said, adding that the people in the parliament would be instrumental for the welfare state.