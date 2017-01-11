LAHORE - City police are unwilling to register the abduction case of a UAE-returned man, who was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen from outside a local court almost two months ago. According to the victim’s family, Nasrullah appeared before a local court in connection with a murder case on November 30. As he left the sessions court, he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Nasrullah’s wife filed a complaint with the local police but the officers are using delaying tactics in registration of the case. The lady has appealed to the top police officers to take notice of the incident and order the concerned officers for FIR registration and recovery of the victim.