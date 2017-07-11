LAHORE - The Lahore District Legal Empowerment Committee (DLEC) was convened at Lahore Hospitality Inn to review the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) developed with the assistance of The European Union Punjab Access for Justice (EU PA2J) Project to improve the quality of legal aid services.

The committee agreed to start a pilot project with the EU PA2J with improved processes under the SOPs. The committee emphasised the referral of juvenile and women prisoner cases to DLEC and proposed to incentivise lawyers to work on legal aid matters.

The meeting was attended by Abid Hussain Qureshi, chairperson of DLEC; District & Sessions Judge Lahore and members of the committee, including President of the Lahore District Bar Association Chaudhry Tanveer Akhtar, Superintendent of Prisons Lahore Asad Javed Warraich, Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, Senior Legal Aid Expert at EU PA2J Faisal Mahmood Khan and co-opted member of DLEC Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah. Senior Civil Judge of Lahore Shakeb Imran Qamar and Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammul Shahzad Chaudhry were also present to assist the committee.

OUR STAFF REPORTER