LAHORE - A 72-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife were found brutally murdered at a house in the low-income Shadbagh neighbourhood, police said on Monday.

Officers last night launched investigations to unearth the killers after registering the double-murder case against unidentified attackers. No arrest was made till late Monday night.

The victims were named by police as Muhammad Sharif and his second wife Shahnaz Bano. They had contracted second marriage some ten years ago. Sharif had 10 children from his first wife while Bano was the mother of eight at the time of marriage.

Police said they were investigating the killings keeping in view all aspects of the incidents. The involvement of some relatives of the victims in this double murder case could not be ruled out, he added. “The old man was lying dead with multiple head injuries on a charpoy. Next to him was the body of his wife on another charpoy. They both were hit in the heads with some blunt weapon,” a police officer said after visiting the crime scene. Forensic experts also visited the scene and collected evidences from there.

Sharif and Bano were living in the small house without their children since they had married. They were sleeping in the courtyard when unidentified men forced their entry late Sunday night. The killers fled instantly.

Some locals witnessed the bodies on early Monday and alerted the police by phone. The police shifted the bodies to the morgue for autopsy on ambulances. Further investigations were underway.

MOTORCYCLISTS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Unidentifed robbers held up two motorcyclists at gunpoint in the Sanda police precincts and fled after snatching cash and mobile phones from them, police sources said on Monday.

Azhar Javed and Atif Bhatti, riding on a two-wheeler, were on their way home when two gunmen stopped them on the Malik Munir Road. The bandits collected cash and mobile phones at gunpoint and fled away.

The police reached the spot after the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was in process.

OUR STAFF REPORTER